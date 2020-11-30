Deer gun-hunting week begins in Ohio

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Deer gun-hunting season opens in Ohio on Monday and continues through Sunday, Dec. 6 with additional hunting days Dec. 19-20.
Archery season for white-tailed deer in Ohio continues until Feb. 7.
So far, Ohio’s 2020 white-tailed deer archery hunting season has proven to be bountiful for many Buckeye State hunters, with 74,892 deer taken through Tuesday, Nov. 25, according to the the latest figures available from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.
That’s an 11% increase from the average total from the same date during the past three seasons, which is 67,318, they say.
“Ohio’s archery season for white-tailed deer is enjoyed by thousands of hunters,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker in a news release.
“We hope you have the chance to get out this fall. The hunting season provides the chance to make cherished memories with family and friends.”
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, ODNR is reporting on its website that “Ohio is a popular hunting destination for many out-of-state hunters. The top five states for purchasing a nonresident hunting license in Ohio include: Pennsylvania (6,954 permits sold), Michigan (4,515), West Virginia (3,321), North Carolina (2,955), and New York (2,335).”
Deer tend to be highly active during October and November because of the breeding season, making these months popular for many Ohio bowhunters, ODNR says.
Participation remains high for all hunters, with 299,573 permits sold or issued through Wednesday, Nov. 24, they report.
If you have questions about hunting, call the Ohio Division of Wildlife’s toll-free hotline: 800-945-3540 between 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday- Friday.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.