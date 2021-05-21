Babysitter indicted after 3 kids in her care suffer injuries, court docs say

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Lebanon babysitter has been indicted on child endangerment charges after three kids in her care were hurt.
Heather Reed, 32, was babysitting two kids on Sept. 28, 2020, when they were injured, according to court documents from the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office.
According to the document, “[Reed] failed to provide a duty of care resulting in physical harm” of the two children.
Less than two months later, on Nov. 4, 2020, Reed caused serious physical harm to an 18-month-old child, the documents read.
All the injuries are unexplained, at this point, prosecutors tell FOX19 NOW.
Reed was indicted for endangering children and felonious assault, according to the court documents.
