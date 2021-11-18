Ohio’s deer gun hunting seasons kick off this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Deer gun hunting seasons kick off this weekend and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife expects about 300,000 hunters to make their way out to the state’s forests and fields.

Hunters ages 17 and under will have the opportunity to hunt deer with a firearm during the two-day youth season, Nov. 20 and 21.

All hunters have the chance to hunt the 2021 gun season from Monday, Nov. 29 to Sunday, Dec. 5, and again on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18 and 19.

RELATED | Things to know about deer hunting season and COVID-19

Hunters may take only one antlered deer. Legal hunting equipment for all deer gun seasons includes specific shotguns, muzzleloaders, handguns, straight-walled cartridge rifles, and archery equipment.

Before heading out this year, check the 2021-22 Ohio hunting regulations booklet for county-specific bag limits and updates on permits.

According to the ODNR, in 2020, hunters harvested a total of 92,310 deer during the gun seasons. Youth hunters harvested 5,795 deer during the two-day youth weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.