Beds full, long wait times at Children’s Hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Children’s Hospital announced Friday that they are full and under a lot of stress due to the increased number of patients.

The hospital said in a Facebook post that their Emergency and Urgent Care departments are extremely busy, so, therefore, wait times are long.

“We know these wait times are inconvenient, and we assure you, our teams are working hard to see every patient who needs care as quickly as possible. Please do not hesitate to come if you need emergency care,” the hospital said.

They add that health providers may reach out to reschedule appointments or procedures.

Those unsure if their child needs to go to the ER or Urgent Care should call their primary care provider.

