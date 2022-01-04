Middletown City Schools requiring masks for students, staff

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown City Schools will require students and staff to wear masks while inside school buildings starting Thursday due to COVID-19.

The district announced the masking requirement will last at least until Jan. 26.

The masking decision will be revisited during the school board’s Jan. 24 meeting, according to the district’s Facebook post.

The decision to implement the temporary requirement comes “due to increased positivity rates and the spread of the COVID-19 Delta and Omicron variant in our community coupled with the substitute teacher shortage,” the district said.

The indoor mask requirement applies to all school buildings, district facilities and school busses, Middletown City Schools said.

Students will not be required to wear masks outside.

