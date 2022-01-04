Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Middletown City Schools requiring masks for students, staff

The masking requirement begins on Jan. 6.
The masking requirement begins on Jan. 6.(Live 5/File)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown City Schools will require students and staff to wear masks while inside school buildings starting Thursday due to COVID-19.

The district announced the masking requirement will last at least until Jan. 26.

The masking decision will be revisited during the school board’s Jan. 24 meeting, according to the district’s Facebook post.

The decision to implement the temporary requirement comes “due to increased positivity rates and the spread of the COVID-19 Delta and Omicron variant in our community coupled with the substitute teacher shortage,” the district said.

The indoor mask requirement applies to all school buildings, district facilities and school busses, Middletown City Schools said.

Students will not be required to wear masks outside.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Public Schools will announce its plan for reopening in the fall by the end of June.
CPS Board split on remote learning as staff absences approach 400
Donte Farrier (left) and Shakayla Sams (right) were indicted for the death of their infant son...
Parents indicted, face life in prison for death of 5-month-old and abuse of 2-year-old
Winter snow
Accumulating snow possible Thursday
A search is underway right now on the Ohio River for an 84-year-old man reported missing early...
Missing NKY man found in Ludlow, officials say
Get ready for the first snowfall of 2022.
First Alert Weather Day: Possible accumulating snow Thursday afternoon into the evening

Latest News

Mt. Healthy Schools announced a short-lived remote learning plan on Tuesday night.
Mt Healthy first Tri-State school district to announce remote learning
Allen Walters
Police searching for missing Cincinnati man
Woman accused of stealing pizza delivery vehicle, leading troopers on chase
Woman accused of stealing pizza delivery vehicle, leading troopers on chase
CPS board members at odds with parents, teachers on classroom return