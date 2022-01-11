Some Tri-State school districts switch to remote learning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Numerous Tri-State school districts are moving temporarily to remote learning as they deal with staffing issues caused by illnesses.

Schools will not have class on Jan. 17 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Ohio school districts:

Cincinnati Public Schools : Remote learning from Jan. 12-24

Hamilton City School District: No school Jan. 12-17 (Jan. 14 was a previously scheduled day off)

Mt. Healthy City Schools: Remote learning from Jan. 10-24

Lockland Local Schools: Remote learning through Jan. 17

Winton Woods City Schools: Remote learning from Jan. 10-24

New Richmond Exempted Village School District: Remote learning from Jan. 11-18

Talawanda School District: Remote learning from Jan. 12-17

Kentucky school districts:

Covington Independent Public Schools: Remote learning from Jan. 11-14

Dayton Independent Schools: Remote learning until Jan. 19

Newport Independent School District: Remote learning from Jan. 7-14

Gallatin County Schools: Schools are closed, no remote learning, from Jan. 10-14

This list will be updated if more schools switch to remote learning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.