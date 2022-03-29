Babysitter sentenced after 3 kids in her care suffered injuries

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Lebanon babysitter was sentenced to prison on child endangerment charges after three kids in her care were hurt.

Heather Reed, 32, was sentenced to 5 to 7.5 years in prison.

Reed was babysitting an 18-month-old on Nov. 4, 2020, and caused physical harm to the child, according to court documents from the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office.

The 18-month-old suffered front scalp abrasion, subdural hemorrhage, parenchymal contusion, and retinal hemorrhages, Prosecutor David Fornshell said, citing medical personal.

More than a month earlier, on Sept. 28, 2020, Reed was watching two other kids when they were injured.

According to the document, “[Reed] failed to provide a duty of care resulting in physical harm” of the two children.

Reed was found guilty of felonious assault and child endangering.

