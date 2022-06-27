Contests
Supporters of Nylo’s father protest outside Hamilton County Jail

Emotions are high after Tonio Hughes attacked the alleged murderer of his son
By Kendall Hyde
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After being arrested for attacking the alleged murderer of his son, supporters gather outside of Hamilton County Jail to protest the father’s arrest on June 26.

Tonio Hughes was arrested on June 23 for attacking Desean Brown, the man accused of murdering Hughes’ 3-year-old son, Nylo Lattimore.

Supporters lined up outside of Hamilton County Jail with signs that read “we support Tonio Hughes.”

Supporters Gathered Outside of the Hamilton County Justice Center to Support Tonio

“He’s hurting and going through a lot, and to be put in a jail cell right now, I feel like it’s not right,” supporter Lamenual Scales said. “I understand they have to do what they have to do, but at the same time, I think men like that need to be free. Especially when you have family that have been murdered.”

After the attack on Brown, Hughes was sentenced to seven days in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

“If somebody took my child or family member and I was able to see them before, they would go serve some time behind bars,” Scales added. “I don’t support violence, but I probably would have done the same thing.”

While supporters say they will never be able to fill the void in Hughes’ heart after losing his son, they all sent him a message.

“Keep your head up,” supporters Faith Burton and Sharlene Holland said. “We all love you. You have a big support team behind you and just keep grinding. We love you.”

Hughes is scheduled to be released from jail Thursday for the attack on Desean Brown.

Brown is being held at Hamilton County Justice Center on no bond while he faces the death penalty. His trial is set to start in August.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

