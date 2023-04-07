Fundraiser held for lone family member to survive Clermont County shooting

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - People showed up in Cold Spring Thursday night to support a woman still recovering after police say her mother shot her last month.

Samantha Cain was the lone survivor of a double-murder-suicide in Clermont County in February. Teresa Cain, Samantha’s mother, killed her husband and son and shot Samantha before turning the gun on herself, according to investigators.

Her condition is improving but she remains hospitalized with a long way to go, friends say.

“Samantha is a very sweet girl. She’s extremely loving. I know at first she was extremely shy, but once you get to know her, she’s an extremely bright person,” said Samantha’s friend, Selena Miller.

Thursday’s event took place at Mac’s Pizza Pub. Dozens attended, including Miller.

“Hearing what happened, it’s just sad,” Miller said. “That’s really all you can say.”

Steven Cain, Samantha Cain and Ethan Cain (Provided)

The event was a benefit fundraiser for Sam and in her honor. Miller was pleased to see the restaurant busy with others looking to support Samantha any way they can.

“It’s extremely thoughtful and very heart-touching, because I’m sure a lot of these people don’t even know Sam on an intimate level, and it’s the fact that people are kind enough to donate and help her during her recovery process,” Miller said.

Harvey Germaine owns Mac’s Pizza Pub. He says he didn’t hesitate when asked to host the event.

“For us to be able to do anything, it’s an honor,” he said. “Big prayers for Samantha Cain and her family.”

