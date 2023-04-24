Anchor Megan O’Rourke

I’m back!

I previously worked here at FOX19 NOW as a reporter and fill-in anchor from 2014 to 2016. After spending the last seven years behind the anchor desk at WKEF/WRGT in Dayton, it’s great to be back in the Queen City.

This marks my 20th anniversary in television news and it’s a journey that started out on the other side of the country. My first job was at the CBS station in Idaho Falls, Idaho, before I returned to Ohio and joined WDTN in Dayton where I worked as a reporter and weekend anchor from 2005 to 2014.

Ohio is home. I grew up in rural Greene County and graduated from Xenia High School. I received my bachelor’s degree in mass communication from Miami University in 2003.

Some of the most impactful stories of my career include covering the deadly Memorial Day tornadoes in Dayton in 2019 and the Oregon District mass shooting that same year.

I’m honored to have received Associated Press, Society of Professional Journalists, Edward R. Murrow, and Emmy awards for my work.

When I’m not in the newsroom you can usually find me on the sideline of a soccer field or basketball court cheering on my 11-year-old stepson. My husband is a Cincinnati native and we love calling the Tri-State home.

If you see us about and about, please say hello and feel free to reach out if you have a story you think needs to be told.

