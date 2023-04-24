Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Anchor Megan O’Rourke

Megan previously worked at FOX19 as a reporter and fill-in anchor from 2014 to 2016. She grew...
Megan previously worked at FOX19 as a reporter and fill-in anchor from 2014 to 2016. She grew up in rural Greene County and graduated from Xenia High School.(WXIX)
By Megan O'Rourke
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

I’m back!

I previously worked here at FOX19 NOW as a reporter and fill-in anchor from 2014 to 2016. After spending the last seven years behind the anchor desk at WKEF/WRGT in Dayton, it’s great to be back in the Queen City.

This marks my 20th anniversary in television news and it’s a journey that started out on the other side of the country. My first job was at the CBS station in Idaho Falls, Idaho, before I returned to Ohio and joined WDTN in Dayton where I worked as a reporter and weekend anchor from 2005 to 2014.

Ohio is home. I grew up in rural Greene County and graduated from Xenia High School. I received my bachelor’s degree in mass communication from Miami University in 2003.

Some of the most impactful stories of my career include covering the deadly Memorial Day tornadoes in Dayton in 2019 and the Oregon District mass shooting that same year.

I’m honored to have received Associated Press, Society of Professional Journalists, Edward R. Murrow, and Emmy awards for my work.

When I’m not in the newsroom you can usually find me on the sideline of a soccer field or basketball court cheering on my 11-year-old stepson. My husband is a Cincinnati native and we love calling the Tri-State home.

If you see us about and about, please say hello and feel free to reach out if you have a story you think needs to be told.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A source tells FOX19 NOW that Michael Wine, 61, is a popular monster truck driver.
Popular monster truck driver arrested on child porn charges, police say
The father says his daughter knew her attacker because the middle school is connected to the...
Tri-State father says daughter was sexually assaulted at school
Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas (73) against Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Michael...
Former Bengals player sentenced to 6 months in jail
Wayne Haggard
Man dies, suspect in custody after shooting in Florence, police say
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner

Latest News

Jordan Vilines is a reporter/anchor at FOX19 NOW
Reporter/anchor Jordan Vilines
Tayler Davis is a reporter at FOX19 NOW in Cincinnati, Ohio
Reporter Tayler Davis
Candice Hare joined FOX19 NOW from KMTV in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Reporter Candice Hare
Simone Jameson is a reporter for FOX19.
Reporter Simone Jameson