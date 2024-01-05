Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Cincinnati LPGA tournament changing venues, official says

LPGA Queen City Championship is back for second Year
LPGA Queen City Championship is back for second Year
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The annual LPGA tournament held at Kenwood Country Club is changing venues, according to an official.

The move is due to a renovation project at the golf course, according to a statement.

“The Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G and owned and operated by Excel Sports Management will be changing venues in 2024,” the statement said. “We are actively seeking a new home for the LPGA tournament in Cincinnati on Sept. 19 through 22 and will be making an announcement in the coming weeks.”

The Queen City Championship started in 2022.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car split in two after a single-vehicle crash in Anderson Township on Wednesday afternoon.
Car split in 2 after crash in Anderson Township, coroner at the scene
FBI agents and Cincinnati police continue to search for evidence and answers on Wednesday in a...
More body parts found as FBI, police continue dismembered body investigation
FBI agents and Cincinnati police continue to search for evidence and answers on Wednesday in a...
Human head found Wednesday during dismembered body investigation
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Tyler Garrett pleaded guilty to rape, aggravated burglary and kidnapping, documents show.
Man sentenced after pleading guilty to raping teen during home break-in

Latest News

Michael Freimuth, 34, of Taylor Mill was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024 on more than 200...
NKY man facing more than 200 child porn charges
The Springfield Township Community Arts Center reopened Thursday after it flooded on Christmas...
Springfield Township Community Arts Center reopens after 2022 Christmas flooding
A teacher and a student were taken to the hospital following an incident
Teacher, student taken to hospital following incident at Colerain High School
Staff who choose to carry on campus would have to meet specific qualifications
Clermont County school staff allowed to carry guns