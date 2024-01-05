Cincinnati LPGA tournament changing venues, official says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The annual LPGA tournament held at Kenwood Country Club is changing venues, according to an official.

The move is due to a renovation project at the golf course, according to a statement.

“The Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G and owned and operated by Excel Sports Management will be changing venues in 2024,” the statement said. “We are actively seeking a new home for the LPGA tournament in Cincinnati on Sept. 19 through 22 and will be making an announcement in the coming weeks.”

The Queen City Championship started in 2022.

