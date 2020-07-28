Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Man accused in Paige Johnson’s disappearance, death returns to court Monday

Jacob Bumpass
Jacob Bumpass(WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATAVIA, Ohio. (FOX19) - The man charged in connection with the 2010 disappearance and death of Florence teen Paige Johnson will return to court Monday.

Jacob Bumpass, 34, of Finneytown is scheduled to appear in Clermont County Common Pleas Court at 9 a.m.

His trial was expected to begin Monday on felony charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

But both sides are apparently agreeing to a delay, so a new court date will be selected Monday, court officials say.

For Paige Johnson’s family, yearly gathering soothes pain of her absence

Police have maintained Bumpass was the last person to see 17-year-old Paige alive.

She went missing on Sept 23, 2010, after Bumpass claimed he dropped her off at 15th and Scott streets in Covington.

The evidence pointed elsewhere though, Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders has said. Bumpass was one of her acquaintances and was considered a suspect.

Authorities believed Bumpass was in Clermont County the night she vanished.

Sanders has said Bumpass’ cell phone records put him in the area of East Fork Lake State Park the morning Johnson disappeared.

Almost a decade after she went missing, Johnson’s remains were found in March 2020 near East Fork State Park in Clermont County.

Paige Johnson case: From disappearance to found remains to now

Most Read

Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in Avondale Sunday morning.
Police identify 40-year-old victim in Avondale shooting
Robert De Niro movie “Wise Guys” to film in Cincinnati
A statuette from Clark Gable’s “It happened One Night."
NKY thrift store receives 1935 Academy Award statue from mystery donor
Anne Gieske, provided.
NKY family mourns the loss of their daughter killed in South Korea’s Halloween crowd surge
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner

Latest News

Abby Williams and Libby German
Major announcement expected in double murder of Indiana teen girls
First Alert Video
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
George Wagner IV, 30, stands with his attorneys, John P. Parker, left, and Richard M. Nash in...
Pike County massacre trial: What to expect this week
A West Price Hill house fire displaced one adult and a child overnight, according to the...
Adult, child displaced in West Price Hill fire