2nd arrest made in deadly South Cumminsville shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say a woman has surrendered on an open murder warrant in the shooting death of a man in South Cumminsville.

The male victim, Courtney Evans, 41, was found shot to death in the 3700 block of Borden Street on June 20.

Responding officers found two other people shot at the scene as well. They were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Their names of the three victims have not been released.

Cincinnati police on Tuesday announced 36-year-old Steven Young had surrendered on an open murder warrant in connection with Courtney’s death.

On Thursday, CPD announced 43-year-old Brandy Evans surrendered on another open murder warrant in Courtney’s death.

It is unclear if Brandy Evans and Courtney Evans are related.

The investigation by the Homicide Unit is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 513-352-3542.

