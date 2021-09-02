Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

2nd arrest made in deadly South Cumminsville shooting

Brandy Evans
Brandy Evans(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say a woman has surrendered on an open murder warrant in the shooting death of a man in South Cumminsville.

The male victim, Courtney Evans, 41, was found shot to death in the 3700 block of Borden Street on June 20.

Responding officers found two other people shot at the scene as well. They were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Their names of the three victims have not been released.

Cincinnati police on Tuesday announced 36-year-old Steven Young had surrendered on an open murder warrant in connection with Courtney’s death.

On Thursday, CPD announced 43-year-old Brandy Evans surrendered on another open murder warrant in Courtney’s death.

It is unclear if Brandy Evans and Courtney Evans are related.

The investigation by the Homicide Unit is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs graphic
More than 3 dozen from the Tri-State charged in human trafficking sting, governor says
A motorcyclist is dead in an overnight crash in West Chester, a township spokeswoman confirms.
Fatal motorcycle crash in Butler County
2013 WEBN Fireworks. (FOX19)
No boats allowed to tie up, watch WEBN fireworks
Cincinnati City Hall (FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama)
City of Cincinnati announces long-awaited vaccine policy with cash incentive
Closing arguments happened Wednesday in a Northern Kentucky double murder trial. Joshua Ward,...
Guilty verdict reached in double-murder of Northern Kentucky woman and her son

Latest News

ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 6:30 pm
ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 6:30 pm
Alleged hazing incident under investigation
Alleged hazing incident under investigation
High School Football
Tri-State football coach relieved of duties, program put ‘on pause’ following alleged hazing incident
Ladon Penn retaliates after a car crash by firing at women while holding an infant, according...
Cincinnati man arrested after firing at women while holding baby, police say