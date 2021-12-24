Celebration of Lights
Local restaurant gives out free meals on Christmas Eve

Good Plates Eatery in Clifton is giving out free meals on Christmas Eve starting at noon.
Good Plates Eatery in Clifton is giving out free meals on Christmas Eve starting at noon.(WXIX)
By Kody Fisher and Corinne Rivers
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A restaurant in Clifton is trying to make sure that nobody goes hungry on Christmas Eve.

For the second year in a row, Good Plates Eatery is giving out free meals for the holidays - simply because they want to help people in need.

The restaurant will begin passing out meals at noon and go until there is no more food.

On Thanksgiving, Good Plates handed out about 250 free meals. For Christmas, the owner is hoping to double that amount and has a goal of feeding 600 people.

“No charge, no questions,” says Andrew Schlanser, chef and owner of Good Plates Eatery. “Whether you aren’t able to make it home for the holidays, you’re in need of a hot meal, you just aren’t up to cooking - it doesn’t matter to us.”

FOX19 Reporter Kody Fisher spoke to a man who went to Good Plates Eatery for some meals.

“For somebody to open up their business like this, you know, just to anybody really shows a lot about humanity,” said Noam Barnard.

Good Plates Eatery is located at 235 W McMillan St. and meals are being given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

