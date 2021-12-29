Celebration of Lights
State to deploy more National Guard members to help Ohio hospitals

By Trevor Peters
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that the state is deploying 1,250 more National Guard members to help Ohio hospitals.

That brings the total to 2,300 members of the Guard serving at hospitals, primarily in the northern part of the state.

DeWine says the move is being driven by unvaccinated people who account for more than 90% of hospitalizations since COVID-19 vaccines were made widely available.

“Today we have the highest hospitalization count of people with COVID during this pandemic,” the governor said.

Of the 5,000 COVID patients currently in Ohio hospitals, doctors say 3,000 are in the northern region of the state.

“When we see a hotspot in one area it does spread through the whole state. It may be urban going to rural. It may be north to south. We are seeing data that says we are seeing a rise in Southwest Ohio that is not as dramatic as the Cleveland area, but my fear is we are only a couple of weeks behind,” UC Health CEO Richard Lofgren said.

As schools head back in the next few days, Governor DeWine also encouraged requiring masks in the classroom.

Statewide mandates are off the table after the state legislature passed a law earlier this year that would allow them to repeal health orders.

On Wednesday, the state also set a daily record with more than 20,320 new COVID-19 cases.

The previous record of 15,989 was set just last week.

