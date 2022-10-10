Blink organizers announces parade route

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Blink organizers announced the full details of the upcoming parade on Thursday.

The parade will start at 7:30 p.m. Participants start the parade on Fifth Street in downtown Cincinnati and will end at Fifth and Elm Streets.

Blink partnered with Ish, a Cincinnati-based community engagement organization that is centered around Jewish arts, culture, and traditions as a platform to connect artists with diverse communities, for the parade.

Blink parade map. (Blink Cincinnati)

For the first time, there will be torchbearers, nominated by the community, carrying Blink torches.

Will from Make-A-Wish

Kristen Schlotmann

Toilynn O’Neal Turner

Lee Turner

Jo Martin

Ian & Jessica Orr

Gary Dangel

Charlotte Reed

Sherry Hughes

Isaac Wright

Parade route road closures start at 6:30pm on Thursday until about 11:00pm:

Fifth Street- closed between Central Avenue and Pike Street

Broadway- closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

Sycamore Street- closed between Sixth Street and Fourth Street (Garage access maintained from Sixth Street)

Main Street- closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

Walnut Street- closed between Sixth Street and Fourth Street (Garage access maintained from Sixth Street)

Vine Street- closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street (Hotel access maintained from Fourth Street)

Race Street- closed between Sixth Street and Fourth Street (Garage access maintained from Fourth Street)

Elm Street- closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

BLINK will take place Thursday through Sunday.

