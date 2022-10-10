Blink organizers announces parade route
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Blink organizers announced the full details of the upcoming parade on Thursday.
The parade will start at 7:30 p.m. Participants start the parade on Fifth Street in downtown Cincinnati and will end at Fifth and Elm Streets.
Blink partnered with Ish, a Cincinnati-based community engagement organization that is centered around Jewish arts, culture, and traditions as a platform to connect artists with diverse communities, for the parade.
For the first time, there will be torchbearers, nominated by the community, carrying Blink torches.
- Will from Make-A-Wish
- Kristen Schlotmann
- Toilynn O’Neal Turner
- Lee Turner
- Jo Martin
- Ian & Jessica Orr
- Gary Dangel
- Charlotte Reed
- Sherry Hughes
- Isaac Wright
Parade route road closures start at 6:30pm on Thursday until about 11:00pm:
- Fifth Street- closed between Central Avenue and Pike Street
- Broadway- closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street
- Sycamore Street- closed between Sixth Street and Fourth Street (Garage access maintained from Sixth Street)
- Main Street- closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street
- Walnut Street- closed between Sixth Street and Fourth Street (Garage access maintained from Sixth Street)
- Vine Street- closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street (Hotel access maintained from Fourth Street)
- Race Street- closed between Sixth Street and Fourth Street (Garage access maintained from Fourth Street)
- Elm Street- closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street
BLINK will take place Thursday through Sunday.
