Blink organizers announces parade route

BLINK is Back: Cincinnati & Northern Kentucky’s Epic Light Festival Returns in October
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Blink organizers announced the full details of the upcoming parade on Thursday.

The parade will start at 7:30 p.m. Participants start the parade on Fifth Street in downtown Cincinnati and will end at Fifth and Elm Streets.

Blink partnered with Ish, a Cincinnati-based community engagement organization that is centered around Jewish arts, culture, and traditions as a platform to connect artists with diverse communities, for the parade.

Blink parade map.
Blink parade map.(Blink Cincinnati)

For the first time, there will be torchbearers, nominated by the community, carrying Blink torches.

  • Will from Make-A-Wish
  • Kristen Schlotmann
  • Toilynn O’Neal Turner
  • Lee Turner
  • Jo Martin
  • Ian & Jessica Orr
  • Gary Dangel
  • Charlotte Reed
  • Sherry Hughes
  • Isaac Wright

Parade route road closures start at 6:30pm on Thursday until about 11:00pm:

  • Fifth Street- closed between Central Avenue and Pike Street
  • Broadway- closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street
  • Sycamore Street- closed between Sixth Street and Fourth Street (Garage access maintained from Sixth Street)
  • Main Street- closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street
  • Walnut Street- closed between Sixth Street and Fourth Street (Garage access maintained from Sixth Street)
  • Vine Street- closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street (Hotel access maintained from Fourth Street)
  • Race Street- closed between Sixth Street and Fourth Street (Garage access maintained from Fourth Street)
  • Elm Street- closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

BLINK will take place Thursday through Sunday.

