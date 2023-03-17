Report: Bengals expected to sign free-agent safety

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to finalize a multi-year deal with former L.A. Rams safety Nick Scott, according to multiple outlets including NFL reporter Ari Meirov and Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger.

Scott is a fifth-year player who has been with the Rams since he was drafted in the seventh round in 2019. He has played in 64 games in his career, growing from special teams contributor to eventual playmaker.

The Penn State grad didn’t start an NFL game until January 2022, when starter Jordan Fuller went down in the Rams’ regular-season finale. He started all four playoff games that year, notching his first post-season interception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round and registering two tackles against the Bengals in the Super Bowl.

Scott started 16 games for the Rams in 2022, registering 86 total tackles (51 solo), five passes defended and two interceptions as well as two forced fumbles.

Nick Scott intercepts Mahomes in the end zone!



📺: #LARvsKC on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/Cv6uvjrxvK pic.twitter.com/mgg8cvvxpI — NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2022

Pro Football Focus ranked him as the 11th-best free agent but gave him an overall 54.2 grade for his play in 2022, which ranks 78th out of 88.

He was strongest against the run, earning a 77 grade in run defense, according to PFF.

Nick Scott is a thumper pic.twitter.com/2P2X5zDYbV — Taylor (@_TaylorCornell) March 17, 2023

Scott could be a Band-Aid, if not a permanent fix, for Cincinnati after the departures of safeties Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell.

Second-year start Dax Hill, a former first-round pick, is expected to start for Cincinnati in 2023.

Nick Scott is a plus-athlete and provides a level of versatility that Lou Anarumo loves from his safeties.



Was well-liked by the Rams defensive staff over his 4-year tenure.



As a 27-y/o, fits the #Bengals bargain player on their second contract philosophy. pic.twitter.com/CmGlKmHiCt — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) March 17, 2023

Hey Bengal fans, here are some of Nick Scott’s highlights, excited to see what he can produce at the #Bengals pic.twitter.com/O1Zhjz24uy — TBoyd🐐 (@TylerBoydSzn) March 17, 2023

