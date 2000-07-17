Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.Full Story >
Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.Full Story >
A Norwood woman that has been missing for over two weeks was found dead not far from where she was last seen.Full Story >
A Norwood woman that has been missing for over two weeks was found dead not far from where she was last seen.Full Story >
A 28-year police veteran said this is probably the most heinous criminal act he's ever seen.Full Story >
A 28-year police veteran said this is probably the most heinous criminal act he's ever seen.Full Story >
A driver was shot after hitting a child in Walnut Hills Friday.Full Story >
A driver was shot after hitting a child in Walnut Hills Friday.Full Story >
The food was shipped to retail location nationwide and include brands such as Spring River Farms, Sav A Lot, Great Value, Double D Foods, TenderBird, Chickentopia and Smart Foods4Schools.Full Story >
The food was shipped to retail location nationwide and include brands such as Spring River Farms, Sav A Lot, Great Value, Double D Foods, TenderBird, Chickentopia and Smart Foods4Schools.Full Story >
Hamilton Police are investigating a man who was shot dead on his 24th birthday Thursday.Full Story >
Hamilton Police are investigating a man who was shot dead on his 24th birthday Thursday.Full Story >
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.Full Story >
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.Full Story >
Cincinnati police arrested a suspect wanted for a homicide on Vine Street last month.Full Story >
Cincinnati police arrested a suspect wanted for a homicide on Vine Street last month.Full Story >
An Independence man charged with more than 1,300 child porn-related crimes has been arrested in California.Full Story >
An Independence man charged with more than 1,300 child porn-related crimes has been arrested in California.Full Story >
Officials in Gallatin County are warning pet owners to keep an extra eye on their animals because they have gotten reports of dogs and cats getting ill and even dying due to poison.Full Story >
Officials in Gallatin County are warning pet owners to keep an extra eye on their animals because they have gotten reports of dogs and cats getting ill and even dying due to poison.Full Story >
The goal of the proposed bill would prohibit smoking in a car while transporting a child under the age of six.Full Story >
The goal of the proposed bill would prohibit smoking in a car while transporting a child under the age of six.Full Story >
A military Humvee is missing after being stolen from the Ohio National Guard Armory in Stow, just north of Akron.Full Story >
A military Humvee is missing after being stolen from the Ohio National Guard Armory in Stow, just north of Akron.Full Story >
Cincinnati’s long-standing midweek happy hour won’t return for the summer of 2017.Full Story >
Cincinnati’s long-standing midweek happy hour won’t return for the summer of 2017.Full Story >
It’s time to lace up your shoes and join the race to end homelessness. St. Vincent de Paul-Cincinnati will host its annual 5K walk/run to raise awareness and funds to support its homelessness prevention programs. The walk/run will take place April 8 at 9 a.m. at Sawyer Point, and each participant will receive a T-shirt and a medal. This is a great event to give back and get active while having fun with family and friends in one of Cincinnati’s beautiful, riverfront parks...Full Story >
It’s time to lace up your shoes and join the race to end homelessness. St. Vincent de Paul-Cincinnati will host its annual 5K walk/run to raise awareness and funds to support its homelessness prevention programs. The walk/run will take place April 8 at 9 a.m. at Sawyer Point, and each participant will receive a T-shirt and a medal. This is a great event to give back and get active while having fun with family and friends in one of Cincinnati’s beautiful, riverfront parks...Full Story >
These are just some of the animals up for adoption at shelters in the Greater Cincinnati area.Full Story >
These are just some of the animals up for adoption at shelters in the Greater Cincinnati area.Full Story >
For some, Lent is a time for fasting and repentance. For others, it's all about the fish fry!Full Story >
For some, Lent is a time for fasting and repentance. For others, it's all about the fish fry!Full Story >
Those who observe the season the Lenten season don't have to forgo a fast food lunch on meat-free Fridays.Full Story >
Those who observe the season the Lenten season don't have to forgo a fast food lunch on meat-free Fridays.Full Story >
More warm weather is on the way Saturday but by late afternoon showers will be getting close.Full Story >
More warm weather is on the way Saturday but by late afternoon showers will be getting close.Full Story >
An image of a too-good-to-be-true collaboration between Graeter’s Ice Cream and Oreo started circulating online this week.Full Story >
An image of a too-good-to-be-true collaboration between Graeter’s Ice Cream and Oreo started circulating online this week.Full Story >
Do you know of fraud, government waste or corruption that needs to be exposed? We want to help.Full Story >
Do you know of fraud, government waste or corruption that needs to be exposed? We want to help.Full Story >
The stories you're sharing and talking about on social media.Full Story >
The stories you're sharing and talking about on social media.Full Story >
Real-time updates of delays and construction projects.Full Story >
Real-time updates of delays and construction projects.Full Story >
Click here if you like saving money!Full Story >
Click here if you like saving money!Full Story >
You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.Full Story >
You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.Full Story >
Scores, highlight videos and more from your favorite high school teams across the Tri-State.Full Story >
Scores, highlight videos and more from your favorite high school teams across the Tri-State.Full Story >
FOX19 School Alert System, with up-to-the-minute school closing and delay information.Full Story >
Everything you need to know about this year's NCAA tournament.Full Story >
Everything you need to know about this year's NCAA tournament.Full Story >
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.Full Story >
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.Full Story >
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.Full Story >
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.Full Story >
The North Charleston man who pleaded guilty to the abuse of a dog that has since become an ambassador for the humane treatment of animals has received a sentence of five years.Full Story >
The North Charleston man who pleaded guilty to the abuse of a dog that has since become an ambassador for the humane treatment of animals has received a sentence of five years.Full Story >
Keepers say April's moody behavior is a positive sign toward imminent labor.Full Story >
Keepers say April's moody behavior is a positive sign toward imminent labor.Full Story >
Republicans have set course for a climactic House vote on their health care overhaul.Full Story >
Republicans have set course for a climactic House vote on their health care overhaul.Full Story >
Keepers say April's moody behavior is a positive sign toward imminent labor.Full Story >
Keepers say April's moody behavior is a positive sign toward imminent labor.Full Story >
It’s time to lace up your shoes and join the race to end homelessness. St. Vincent de Paul-Cincinnati will host its annual 5K walk/run to raise awareness and funds to support its homelessness prevention programs. The walk/run will take place April 8 at 9 a.m. at Sawyer Point, and each participant will receive a T-shirt and a medal. This is a great event to give back and get active while having fun with family and friends in one of Cincinnati’s beautiful, riverfront parks...Full Story >
It’s time to lace up your shoes and join the race to end homelessness. St. Vincent de Paul-Cincinnati will host its annual 5K walk/run to raise awareness and funds to support its homelessness prevention programs. The walk/run will take place April 8 at 9 a.m. at Sawyer Point, and each participant will receive a T-shirt and a medal. This is a great event to give back and get active while having fun with family and friends in one of Cincinnati’s beautiful, riverfront parks...Full Story >
Investigations are continuing around Parliament, but lawmakers are expected to go ahead with plans to reconvene in a show of solidarity.Full Story >
Investigations are continuing around Parliament, but lawmakers are expected to go ahead with plans to reconvene in a show of solidarity.Full Story >
Cincinnati Zoo has released a new video of baby Hippo Fiona, and it might be the cutest one yet.Full Story >
Cincinnati Zoo has released a new video of baby Hippo Fiona, and it might be the cutest one yet.Full Story >