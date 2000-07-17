It’s time to lace up your shoes and join the race to end homelessness. St. Vincent de Paul-Cincinnati will host its annual 5K walk/run to raise awareness and funds to support its homelessness prevention programs. The walk/run will take place April 8 at 9 a.m. at Sawyer Point, and each participant will receive a T-shirt and a medal. This is a great event to give back and get active while having fun with family and friends in one of Cincinnati’s beautiful, riverfront parks...