Homer Bailey suffers setback, likely on DL to start season

One of the highest paid players on the Reds roster has suffered another setback.

Homer Bailey has been sidelined the next four to six weeks after undergoing another procedure on his right elbow, likely meaning he will begin the 2017 season the disabled list.

Bailey had arthroscopic surgery on Wednesday morning to remove small bone spurs from his right elbow, according to the Reds. Bailey experienced some pain while increasing his throwing leading up to spring training and the team made a quick decision to fix the problem as soon as possible.

The Reds have confirmed the UCL and flexor mass in Bailey’s throwing arm are healthy.

The best scenario for Homer Bailey’s return is May, Reds team Doctor Timothy Kremchek told Fox19 NOW via text message.

“It’s a minor setback,” Kremchek said.

Kremcheck also emphasized that Bailey’s Flexor Mass and Tommy John surgeries on his right elbow “look great.”

Bailey, who signed a six-year $105 million deal in 2014, has pitched the equivalent of one full season over the last three years starting in just 31 games and throwing 180 total innings.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.