Police: Robbery suspect shot by store employee

A suspect has been shot during an incident in Northern Kentucky.

Officers were called to E-Z Cash Pawn in the 800 block of Monmouth Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Two suspects tried to rob the business, when an employee shot one of the suspects in the arm, according to Newport Police Chief Tom Collins.

The owner described the suspects' getaway car to police, and officers began following the vehicle.

The pair crashed the getaway car into a fence on 800 Maple Avenue.

Suspect was shot by check cashing owner wrecked the getaway car 2 suspects in custody pic.twitter.com/CyTInvIKtY — Shawn Jones (@ShawnJonesFox19) September 6, 2017

One suspect was taken into custody at that time, police said. He was wearing a wig and was not armed.

The other suspect, who had been shot, tried to get into a house on Maple. Police said he threw money and a gun onto the roof.

Investigators tracked the suspect by a trail of blood, found him hiding in a garbage can and took him into custody without incident.

Chief Collins identified the suspect who was shot as Sadhi Cunningham, 27.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Newport High School was briefly on lockdown during the incident.

