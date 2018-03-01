Paraplegic man pulled from wheelchair, shot during South Cumminsville robbery

Cincinnati police say a paraplegic person was robbed and shot earlier this month. (Source: Crimestoppers)

Cincinnati police say a paraplegic person was robbed and shot earlier this month. (Source: Crimestoppers)

Cincinnati police say a paraplegic person was robbed and shot earlier this month.

The victim was pulled from his wheelchair during the incident, they said.

Authorities are trying to identify the woman and man in the photo associated with this story. FOX19 NOW has also uploaded a picture of a van possibly associated with the case.

The incident took place Feb. 4 on the 1900 block of Elmore Avenue, near Wayne Playground.

The victim was shot in the buttocks. police said.

If you can identify the suspects, please contact 513-263-8327 or call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.