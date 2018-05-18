Family, community deserve answers in death of teen trapped in van

Ron Plush, the father of the teen who died in the van last month, says he wants answers to very specific questions - and so do we.

As you may remember, Kyle Plush died on April 10 in the parking lot of Seven Hills School campus.

Kyle Plush called 911, twice, to let emergency workers know he was trapped, but officers did not find him.



Earlier this week, Kyle's father told council members he still has questions about the investigation - two pages of questions. Many of them were about the 911 system.

Now, we learn that the city could have bought a new technology last summer that could have changed the outcome.

Our media partner, the Cincinnati Enquirer, obtained documents showing this equipment would have put mapping technology in the cars that would have helped the officers in the field. It's the same technology that dispatchers and city firefighters already have.



Consider this, council members say they will make this a top priority. The Plush family, the entire community all deserve to have these questions answered and fixes put in place as quickly as possible.

