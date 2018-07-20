CPD receives reports of man exposing self, forcing women into cars at gunpoint

A South Carolina dentist has officially won the Drake-inspired "In My Feelings" challenge and the ladies of the internet are letting it be known that they must go to the dentist immediately.Full Story >
A South Carolina dentist has officially won the Drake-inspired "In My Feelings" challenge and the ladies of the internet are letting it be known that they must go to the dentist immediately.Full Story >
The footage, captured at VinnieVanGoGo's in City Market, shows the woman throwing Ryan Cherwinski to the ground after he appeared to touch her buttocks.Full Story >
The footage, captured at VinnieVanGoGo's in City Market, shows the woman throwing Ryan Cherwinski to the ground after he appeared to touch her buttocks.Full Story >
At least two of the 17 victims killed after a duck boat capsized and sank in Branson, Missouri, from the Mid-South.Full Story >
At least two of the 17 victims killed after a duck boat capsized and sank in Branson, Missouri, from the Mid-South.Full Story >
The recalled rolls are under the brand names Mrs. Freshley’s, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker’s Treat, Market Square and Great Value.Full Story >
The recalled rolls are under the brand names Mrs. Freshley’s, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker’s Treat, Market Square and Great Value.Full Story >