CPD receives reports of man exposing self, forcing women into cars at gunpoint

Cincinnati police are investigating reports of a person who exposed himself, forced women inside their vehicles at gunpoint, and performed sexual acts.

The incidents reportedly took place Thursday between 5 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. near 1581 Summit Road.

The offender, police said, is described as an 18- to 23-year-old black man who weighs about 160 lbs. and stands about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall. They said he was wearing red sweatpants and a green shirt.

Anyone with information about these reports should call 513-352-3542 or 513-352-3040. Callers may remain anonymous.

