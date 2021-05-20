Man sentenced 15 years to life in deadly Liberty Township shooting

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A man found guilty of murder in a Liberty Township shooting last year was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.
The shooting took place during a fight in Liberty Park on June 10, 2020. The fight extended into the parking lot of the Lakota Family YMCA, court records show. It left 18-year-old Antuan Hill, a Fairfield High School football standout, dead.
Police later arrested Zyquon Moody, who was also 18, on one murder count and two counts of felonious assault.
The criminal complaint accused Moody of shooting Hill twice, once in the chest and once in the head.
Moody was also shot during the fight.
Hill’s father brought what would have been his son’s college jersey to the courtroom. He was planning to play football for Independence Community College in Kansas before he died.
Hill’s father said his son should still be playing.
“I’ll tell you what he wasn’t. He wasn’t a Fairfield gangbanger. He wasn’t a leader of the Fairfield mafia. He was just a good kid who happened to get into a fight. And he should have come home from the fight,” he said. “This jersey is the jersey my son would have been able to wear. That was our true connection was football. He made the choice to go to this school. He would have shined in this jersey. And you robbed him of that. You robbed me of that.”
Authorities initially charged another shooter, 18-year-old Romel Velasquez, with murder as well as two felony assault counts. The murder charge was later dropped upon the finding that Velasquez did not fire the bullet that killed Hill. The assault counts remained.
