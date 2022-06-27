Nylo Lattimore’s dad released from jail early after punching son’s accused murderer in court

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The biological father of Nylo Lattimore was released from jail three days earlier after he was arrested for attacking his son’s accused murderer in court.

Tonio Hughes, Nylo’s biological father, was originally scheduled to be released from jail on June 30. On Monday, Hamilton County Judge Megan Shanahan signed an order, granting Hughes an early release, a copy of the document shows.

Hughes was in court on June 23 when 22-year-old Desean Brown appeared for a pretrial hearing on a motion in the murder case against him.

Brown is accused of fatally stabbing Nylo’s mother, Nyteisha Lattimore, before placing the 3-year-old in the Ohio River in December 2020. Nylo’s body remains missing despite exhaustive searches.

Just before the hearing began Hughes charged the defense table and punched Brown in the right side of his head, according to Hamilton County Sheriff’s PIO Kyla Woods.

Two sheriff’s deputies quickly restrained Hughes and placed him into custody, Woods says. Other deputies then arrived to assist.

“Everything inside him, just the pain and everything took over,” said family friend Faith Burton. “He did what I think any of us would do.”

Following the incident, Judge Shanahan found Hughes in contempt of court and sentenced him to seven days at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

“Judge Megan Shanahan and the Hamilton Sheriff’s Office would like to emphasize that this behavior will not be tolerated in the courthouse,” Woods said.

The day before Hughes’ early release, supporters gathered outside the Hamilton County Jail, calling for the release of Nylo’s dad.

Brown is being held without bail at the justice center. He faces the death penalty.

Burton says it’s been hard on Hughes. She says he’s heartbroken—and that his heartbreak is made worse by the fact that he doesn’t have a place to mourn his son.

“I’ve had to be on late-night calls because he’s on the edge, you know?” Burton said.

She continued: “I couldn’t live without my child either, you know? So I get his emotions, I get why he acted out in court today.”

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters says Nyteisha was killed on Dec. 5, 2020. Her body was found around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 12 near the Purple People Bridge.

Her body was in her Walnut Hills apartment for five days before Brown disposed of it, according to Deters.

Brown allegedly purchased a body bag from eBay and took an Uber down to the Ohio River, telling the driver it was his clothes because he was moving out.

The prosecutor says Nylo’s blood was found on a Paw Patrol blanket recovered with Nyteisha’s body. His stroller was also allegedly located in the Ohio River near where his mother’s body was found.

It was revealed previously that Brown’s close friend, Jamecia Cobb, allegedly told officers Nyteisha had been pregnant with Brown’s baby and had a miscarriage.

“Mr. Brown had told Jameica Cobb that he was very upset and that since she killed their baby, he was going to do something to her baby Nylo,” Cincinnati police specialist Kimberly Kelley testified on June 17.

