Seven Hills remembers Kyle Plush as a 'young person of great courage'

The Seven Hills School released a statement after one of their students died suddenly Tuesday.

The school said that they're mourning the loss of Kyle Plush who died after being trapped in his minivan in the school's parking lot.

Seven Hills said Plush is being remembered as an intelligent person with good humor and great courage.

Plush died of asphyxiation due to chest compression, according to the Hamilton County Coroner. His death was ruled accidental.

The sophomore called 911 at least twice begging for help Tuesday afternoon while trapped inside the van outside Seven Hills School off Red Bank Road, according to audio recordings released Wednesday:

In a separate 911 call, Plush's mother said that her son never came home from a tennis match.

The school says their counseling staff along with outside grief counselors are providing support to students and families who are grieving.

Seven Hills also said they're working with police who are investigating the case.

Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington.

Kyle's funeral will be 9:30 a.m. Monday at St. Rose Church, 2501 Riverside Dr., East End.

The family is asking for memorial donations to go to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Cincinnati, 350 Erkenbrecher Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229.

Amber Smith, one of the 911 operators to take Plush's call, had a review of how she handled the situation, she scored a 60 out of 100. She's scheduled to be back to work on Wednesday as the internal investigation continues.

Police have ordered a “full procedural and technical review” of all calls related to the case, according to Lt. Steve Saunders.

